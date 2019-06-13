MILAN — Venice-based luxury footwear label René Caovilla has partnered with Chopard on a sandal style to be auctioned during Natalia Vodianova’s Naked Heart Foundation, hosted in Geneva on Thursday.

The design is a fuchsia silk satin sandal embellished with a front brooch and an ankle bracelet. The latter, which features oval-shaped pink sapphires and white moonstones for a total of 104 carats, can be unfastened to be worn as jewelry on the wrist. A ring adorning the heel completes the precious footwear style, which will be worn by Swedish model Elsa Hosk during the event.

As reported, René Caovilla tapped Hosk as its face until 2020. The model appears in the brand’s latest campaign, which was styled by Elizabeth Sulcer and lensed by New York-based Norwegian photographer Hanna Tveite.

Proceeds of the auction of the footwear design will entirely go to the Naked Heart Foundation to support the families of disabled children.