John Dean’s efforts to get the Renowned L.A. business in order seem to be paying off.

The Los Angeles designer’s confirmation earlier this year of a collaboration between his label and Playboy due out later in the year will be preceded this weekend with a pop-up at the fashion site and label VFiles’ Mercer Street store. The pop-up is being paired with a limited run of T-shirts in white and black, totaling 50 units at $50 each.

The shirts read “Famous as F–k,” which Dean said speaks to the VFiles customer while also referencing the theme of being famous explored in Renowned’s collections and also part of the brand’s origin story.

“The reason why we wanted to partner with VFiles is the immediate effect the store has on the fashion world,” Dean said. “VFiles has been a staple in both the underground and mainstream fashion communities for more than seven years. They have influenced trends, birthed mega influencers and created a brand people know and recognize all over the world. It made sense for Renowned to partner with such a monumental brand.”

The pop-up and collaboration takes the relationship between Renowned and VFiles one step further. VFiles first picked up Renowned with its season one “Trapped” collection, selling out across multiple buys. Renowned’s season two will be on display and for sale at the pop-up, which runs from May 4 through May 11.

It’s another move forward for Dean and his brand, which he started while still in high school in Ohio. He quickly gained fame after Chris Brown ended up wearing one of his T-shirts on the cover of Nylon in 2013. Dean ultimately decided last year to bring on an outside investor, who now owns half the company, to help push the business past a plateau it had hit with the resources it had at the time. The company’s co-owner brought a background in production that could now help the business scale.

Today, distribution is through the brand’s online shop and a select number of retailers totaling 35, including VFiles, LuisaViaRoma and Galleria Department Store in Seoul.