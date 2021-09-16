Rent the Runway and Bumble Partner for Date Night Looks

Getting back into the dating scene is never easy, especially deciding what to wear.

Bumble, the women-first dating and networking app, has teamed with Rent the Runway to help singles select their clothing to wear on dates.

Beginning today through Sept. 30, women in the U.S. can swipe right on the Rent the Runway profile within Bumble Date to view a closet of selected date night looks. They will receive access to a 25 percent discount, which will apply to any one-time four- or eight-day rental with a minimum order of $85 for new Rent the Runway customers. The code is valid through the end of September.

If women are struggling to put date night outfits together after a year in sweatpants and pajamas, they are not alone. Nearly a year ago, 68 percent of Bumble users who participated in a survey of 1,712 adults in the U.S. admitted to swiping in their sweatpants throughout 2020.

To help them out, Rent the Runway has put together several looks for dates that are either IRL or virtual in categories such as Out to Dinner, Virtual Date and Coffee Date.

For the Out to Dinner capsule, for example, it suggests the Self-Portrait cinnamon ribbed midi dress, Anine Bing Dolly skirt, Ava Muse turquoise cutout dress, Jonathan Simkhai Tessa Faux leather pants, and Self-Portrait burgundy gathered top.

Self-Portraits’s cinnamon ribbed midi dress. courtesy shot.

“At Rent the Runway, we’ve long admired the positive, inclusive and female-driven community Bumble has fostered,” said Samantha Storch Malloy, Rent the Runway’s director of partnerships. “This fall, we couldn’t be more excited to partner to bring the power of Rent the Runway’s Closet in the Cloud, and the confidence it inspires to millions of women pursuing their dating journeys across the country on Bumble.”

Julia Smith Caulfield, Bumble’s head of brand partnerships, said they know “how chaotic the world feels right now, which is why there are curated date looks that are perfect for the person who wants to relax in chic loungewear on a virtual date to the one who wants to look sophisticated and stylish while dining at a restaurant.”

The partnership will also be available to those in Bumble BFF, their friendship-finding mode, for people who are looking for platonic relationships but still want to get dressed and feel their best. Those who download the Bumble app can choose to turn off the Date mode.