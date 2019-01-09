Rent the Runway, the shopping service that lets women rent high-end designer clothing rather than purchase it, is laying out the red carpet for publicists, managers, on-air correspondents, nominated writers, producers and directors.

Rent the Runway is offering these women two free months of their unlimited membership (a $300-plus value) for all their awards season needs, from red carpets to luncheons to Q&As to after parties.

The way this will function is if the individual’s work, or their talent’s work, is nominated, they will be given two free months of RTR Unlimited to rent top designer styles for every event on their calendar, from today until the Oscars.

Women can rent four styles at time, keep them as long as they want and swap them out when they’re ready to try something new.

Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, Diane von Furstenberg, Proenza Schouler, Mara Hoffman, IRO and ML Monique Lhuillier are among the designers on the site.

Women can register at renttherunway.com/psa.