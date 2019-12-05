Rent the Runway, the clothing subscription-rental service, has collaborated with W Hotels to roll out Rent the Runway Closet Concierge.

The RTR Closet Concierge will launch today at W Aspen, W South Beach, W Washington D.C. and W Hollywood.

Guests at these hotels will have access to a travel wardrobe, curated by Rent the Runway for each destination.

The way it works is upon booking their room, W Hotel guests are able to choose four styles to rent for their stay from Rent the Runway’s Unlimited Closet for $69. Guests have access to the entire Unlimited Closet in addition to being able to select from a destination-ready assortment tailored to each hotel location. The items incorporate Rent the Runway’s proprietary data on trending colors, designers, silhouettes and the climate of each location.

The clothing will be waiting for them in their W hotel room. To return, guests drop off the items at the Welcome Desk at check-out.

“Traveling without luggage has always been my dream,” said Jennifer Hyman, cofounder and chief executive officer of Rent the Runway. She said that through the partnership, “travelers can simply show up and have their dream closet waiting for them in their hotel room.”

“W is always looking for ways to give our guests new/next experiences that empower them to express themselves and upgrade their travel experience, and the Closet Concierge does both,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader at W Hotels. “Collaborating with Rent the Runway — such a creative, conscious and trend-setting brand — allows us to reinvent the way our guests pack and dress as they travel. Skipping the packing process is a whole new level of luxury for our guests and is yet another surprising way to continue to reinvent hospitality.”

