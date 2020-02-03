MILAN — Renzo Rosso is extending the C.A.S.H. program, which stands for Credito Agevolato [facilitated credit] — Suppliers Help, to the entire OTB portfolio.

First launched in 2013, the initiative guarantees suppliers of OTB’s production arm Staff International easier and speedier access to credit.

On Monday, the company said that in addition to Staff International, C.A.S.H. will be extended to the entire supply chain of all the brands under OTB’s umbrella, including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor & Rolf, Amiri and Brave Kid, the company’s children’s wear arm.

The company said that in the past six years, the total value of the operations within the program amounted to 210 million euros. Through the extension, OTB expects to offer an additional 70 million euros in credit.

The line of credit is made available to companies all along the supply chain, from those that provide raw materials and fabrics to those producing for the company and offering special processes, such as dyeing and washing.

The credit is handed out on the basis of an OTB evaluation system taking in consideration three parameters updated twice a year. They include performance and quality; reliability of papers and information provided, as well as compliance and sustainability.

With the program, OTB said it aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises and safeguard Made in Italy.

When the initiative was unveiled in 2013, Rosso said: “This is a fantastic project. It’s close to my heart, as it concretely helps to finance Made in Italy production. There’s so much talking around this concept, but not much is actually done. Small and medium-sized companies often don’t have contractual power with banks.”