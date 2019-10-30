DENIM GOAL: Signaling the ongoing trend of fashion labels partnering with international soccer teams, Replay said Wednesday it has signed a four-season tie-up with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian denim specialty brand will become the Paris-based team’s official denim partner and a co-branded capsule collection will make its retail debut in 2020. In addition, the collaboration encompasses a number of marketing initiatives to be promoted across both entities’ social media and digital platforms.

“Our [partner] brands all share the goal to connect with an international and young audience interested in fashion,” said Marc Armstrong, Paris Saint-Germain’s chief partnerships officer. The soccer team counts on a range of sponsors and partners, including Nike and Boss in the apparel category.

“Over the last few years Paris Saint-Germain has become synonymous with sport and style and together with Replay we will work on developing creative products and contents catering to our global fan base,” Armstrong added.

The apparel capsule will be sold through both the soccer team’s and the fashion brand’s physical and online stores.

“As soccer is the most loved sport, with over 2.5 billion fans across the five continents, we wanted this partnership with determination as it will allow us to strengthen our presence in the soccer world,” said Matteo Sinigaglia, chief executive officer of Fashion Box SpA, the company controlling the Replay brand. He added Paris Saint-Germain is the soccer team, which is growing the fastest in terms of international awareness.

“Considering our extraordinary ongoing collaboration with such an icon as Neymar Jr., it was obvious for us join forces with a club that features soccer superstars from 10 different nationalities,” Sinigaglia underscored. Replay tapped Neymar Jr. in 2015 as its official ambassador, a partnership that was renewed last year and extended through August, 2021.

In 2018, Replay generated 238 million euros in sales and expects a double-digit increase in 2019.