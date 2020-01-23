REPLAY’S HAKA DANCE: Replay is doubling down on its partnerships with international sports team.

After announcing last year a four-season tie-up with soccer team Paris Saint-Germain, the Italian denim specialty brand announced Thursday it has inked a four-year agreement with New Zealand Rugby to become the “official formalwear and denimwear partner” of the national rugby teams All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens and Maori All Blacks, known also for the signature haka dance they perform ahead of each game.

“I am thrilled to be able to expand our network of sports partnerships by entering the world of rugby, which is characterized by such great passion and commitment,” commented Matteo Sinigaglia, chief executive officer of Replay parent Fashion Box SpA. “We are proud to partner with the most legendary and iconic rugby team in the world, the All Blacks. Besides their epic sport achievements, we share the same vision on values, tradition and innovation,” he added.

As part of the deal, the company said it would develop a co-branded capsule collection, flanked by a range of marketing initiatives, including commercials and promotion activities to be fronted by Beauden Barrett, with whom Replay also sealed a deal for four years. The 28-year-old All Blacks’ fly-half has received the World Rugby Player of the Year accolade for two years in 2016 and 2017.

“There are natural synergies between the two brands, and we’re looking forward to exploring opportunities that will increase the profile of the New Zealand game and our teams in overseas markets,” noted Mark Robinson, ceo of New Zealand Rugby.