The resort 2020 season is fast approaching and designer houses are continuing the tradition of hosting their shows all around the globe, with some taking inspiration from their respective locales. Some brands are taking their shows to new destinations, such as Dior, which is bringing its resort 2020 collection to Marrakech, marking the brand’s first major event in Morocco, and Max Mara, which is showing in Berlin for its large German market.

Others are sticking with tradition. Chanel, showing its first resort collection without the late Karl Lagerfeld, is staying at the Grand Palais in Paris, while Prada is returning to New York for the second time to show its collection.

Read on for a full list of all the resort 2020 runway shows, updated as brands announce show details.

Dior

Date: April 29

Location: Marrakech

The first time it’s hosting a major event in Morocco, Dior is bringing its resort 2020 show to Marrakech. The city is most closely associated with Yves Saint Laurent, who considered the city his second home.

Prada

Date: May 2

Location: New York

Prada is returning to New York for its resort 2020 show, its second in the city. Last year, Prada showed its resort 2019 collection at the company’s headquarters, which are designed by Basel-based architecture studio Herzog and de Meuron.

Chanel

Date: May 3

Location: Grand Palais in Paris

Chanel is staying at the Grand Palais for its upcoming resort 2020 show, where the late Karl Lagerfeld had been showing his couture and ready-to-wear collections since 2005. This will be the first resort collection under the direction of the brand’s new head designer, Virginie Viard. The designer house has also signed on as the exclusive private sponsor of the venue’s renovation — pledging 25 million euros — where construction begins in 2020.

Louis Vuitton

Date: May 8

Location: New York

In November, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière went to his Instagram to announce that the design house’s next resort show would take place in New York. Ghesquière posted a video showing a compilation of Louis Vuitton’s recent venues for its resort shows mixed with images of the New York skyline.

Alberta Ferretti

Date: May 18

Location: The Musée Océanographique in Monaco

Invited by MonteCarlo Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti will be showing its resort 2020 collection at the Musée Océanographique, a marine science museum founded by the late Prince of Monaco Albert I. Monaco’s fashion council, the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode, will also award the designer with the Made in Italy Fashion Award.

Giorgio Armani

Date: May 25

Location: Tokyo

The designer house is hosting its first resort runway show in Tokyo to coincide with the reopening of the Giorgio Armani Tokyo flagship in the Ginza shopping district. The last time Armani hosted a show in Tokyo was in 2007 as part of his “One Night Only” series for his spring 2008 Giorgio and Emporio Armani collections.

Gucci

Date: May 28

Location: The Capitoline Museums in Rome

With an ongoing interest in “the Old World,” Gucci creative director, Alessandro Michele chose this site for the brand’s resort 2020 show based on “drawing from a place reminiscent of his childhood.” The museum is home to a large number of Roman statues, inscriptions and collections of medieval and Renaissance art, which will serve as the backdrop to the collection.

Max Mara

Date: June 3

Location: Berlin

After showing its last resort show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Max Mara is moving its new collection to Berlin. Designed by creative director, Ian Griffiths, the move underscores the relevancy of the German market for Max Mara.

