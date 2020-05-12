This month, many states will start easing stay-at-home restrictions set because of the coronavirus pandemic, permitting businesses nationwide to begin reopening their doors.

Fashion retailers have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, which has forced many to shutter their doors, furlough their staffs or reduce operations. Several companies, including J. Crew and Neiman Marcus, have filed for bankruptcy due in part to the virus.

After nearly two months of limited operations, major retailers such as Macy’s, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, among others, have started implementing reopening strategies, which include resuming operations in states with relaxed restrictions, offering curbside pickup or by-appointment services.

Check back on this post, as it will be updated as news develops.

Here, WWD looks at the major U.S. retailers that have started reopening their doors.

Abercrombie & Fitch:

The fashion brand reopened an undisclosed number of locations in states that have eased stay-at-home restrictions.

American Eagle:

American Eagle reopened 43 stores in 10 states at the beginning of May.

Belk:

The department store chain reopened stores in Arkansas and South Carolina and will be operating at limited capacity. Belk also offers curbside pickup.

Bluemercury:

The beauty retailer will reopen 115 of its 171 stores by May 15 in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Ohio, among other states. The open stores currently are restricted to curbside pickup, but will soon offer curbside service on a limited schedule.

Bluemercury will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The retailer has plans to slowly roll out curbside services in other states starting in June.

Chico’s FAS:

The parent company of Chico’s and White House Black Market has launched a three-phase reopening strategy, starting with fulfilling online orders through store inventories. It will then offer curbside pickup at its locations and shop-by-appointment services in the next two weeks.

Dillard’s:

The department store chain reopened roughly 140 locations across the country.

DSW:

The shoe retailer reopened 200 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

DSW’s parent company, Designer Brands, has implemented “contact-free” shopping by limiting transactions to credit, debit and gift cards, creating merchandise try-on areas and offering special shopping hours for senior citizens and other at-risk customers.

Express:

The fashion brand began reopening stores in Georgia and South Carolina and has plans to reopen roughly 300 stores across the country by Memorial Day.

Gap Inc.:

Gap Inc. is reopening 800 stores among its brands, which include Old Navy, Athleta, Gap, Banana Republic, Janie and Jack, and Intermix before the end of May.

J.C. Penney:

The retailer is reopening seven locations in Little Rock, Ark.; McDonough and Augusta, Ga.; Omaha and Lincoln, Neb.; Moore, Okla., and Riverdale, Utah. It expects to reopen more stores in the next few weeks.

Kohl’s:

Kohl’s reopened roughly a quarter of its 1,100 stores in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. It is also reopening a portion of its stores in Florida and Tennessee.

Stores will be operating on limited hours and social distancing measures will be followed.

Macy’s:

Macy’s has reopened 68 locations since the beginning of May.

The retailer is following social distancing guidelines and sanitation requirements by closing certain floors or departments. Some locations will only be operating the “At Your Service” counters for pickups and returns.

The retailer reopened an additional 50 locations on May 11. Macy’s expects that all its stores will be operating at some capacity in the next six to eight weeks.

Neiman Marcus:

Neiman Marcus, which filed for bankruptcy on May 7, is offering client appointments at its locations in Atlanta and NorthPark in Dallas.

The retailer is also offering curbside pickup for online orders at its seven locations in Texas, as well as in Las Vegas, Tampa and Tysons Corner in Virginia.

Saks Fifth Avenue:

Saks Fifth Avenue reopened its locations in Houston and San Antonio, Tex., and plans to reopen at least six other locations across the country by mid-May.

Sales associates will wear face masks and undergo health screenings. Stores will operate on reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Simon Property Group:

Simon Malls reopened 77 locations in Texas, Georgia and Indiana among other states over the last week. It expects to open more locations this coming week.

Tailored Brands:

Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and K&G stores, has plans to reopen roughly 300 stores by Memorial Day.

TJ Maxx:

TJ Maxx has started reopening select stores in states that have eased stay-at-home restrictions including Arkansas, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Ulta Beauty:

Ulta Beauty is offering curbside pickup at over 700 locations nationwide.

The retailer plans on reopening roughly 180 stores on May 11 in Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah at limited occupancy. Some locations will offer hair services with “heightened safety protocol” and product testing will not be available.

Von Maur:

The Iowa-based department store chain has reopened seven stores in Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Nebraska. Store hours have been reduced, with locations operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

