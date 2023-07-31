Retrofete to Stage First Runway Show During New York Fashion Week

Retrofete, cofounded by Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, will stage its first runway show on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at an undisclosed Manhattan location.

They are showing off CFDA’s “American Fashion Collections” calendar. The show goes up against Gypsy Sport, which is on the CFDA calendar.

Founded in 2018, Retrofete is sold at such retailers as Net-a-porter, Neiman Marcus, Fwrd and Revolve, among others. The brand opened its first store at 99 Spring Street in SoHo last December.

A look from Retrofete. Courtesy of Retrofete

“This year marks our five-year anniversary so it’s only fitting that we celebrate with our debut runway show,” Seroya said. “The process of watching this collection come to life at such a large scale is truly inspiring, and something I’ve always dreamt of. This season we unveil a new era for the brand showcasing an expansion of categories and collaborations. We are forever proud of how far Retrofete has come.”

Retrofete manufactures such categories as dresses, tops, bottoms, jumpsuits, outerwear, swim, accessories and handbags. The brand has been worn by celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez.

As reported, other brands showing off the calendar are Coach, which is staging a fashion show Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m., and Kate Spade New York, which is showing the morning of Sept. 8. The official American Collection calendar runs from Sept. 8 through Sept. 13.