Retrofete Celebrates SoHo Pop-up

Retrofete, a New York-based ready-to-wear label, threw a party Thursday night to celebrate its New York City pop-up at 99 Spring Street. Among the 150 guests were Christine Quinn, Camille Kostek, Shea Marie, and Sophia Culpo.

“An in-person shopping experience was a natural next step for the brand,” said Ohad Seroya, creative director and cofounder of Retrofete. “I’ve been eager to have a space that is truly ours — where we can connect with our shoppers face-to-face. Years in the making — we figured what better way to celebrate this major milestone than to throw a party Retrofete style. My vision for this pop-up was to transport the Retrofete state-of-mind into reality. It is something I am honored to share with New York — the city that made me.”

Seroya and Aviad Klin cofounded Retrofete in 2018 and the brand has been worn by such celebrities as Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez.

A goal for the brand, which sells at retailers such as FWRD, Revolve, Intermix, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, is to open a permanent retail location in downtown New York in 2023.

Christine Quinn Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Neon-lit motifs decorated the pop-up’s walls, incorporating the brand’s signature logo throughout the store. Large hanging crystal installations created a shimmering backdrop for Retrofete’s sequin dresses. The store is a mix of gowns for galas and more casual styles featuring luxe Italian denim silhouettes. Collections featured in the pop-up are fall, holiday, bridal and accessories, as well as select styles from the new Retrofete x May Mashian collection. Mashian, as reported, is an Israeli couture designer who collaborated with Retrofete on a five-piece capsule of dresses that launched in October on retrofete.com followed by Frwd.com in November.

Entertaining the guests was DJ and model Rachel Winters, and spotlit dance performances by Ianthe Mellors and Rosie Critelli. The space was designed by Bond, in collaboration with Kate Reeder, Seroya and Daniel Marcella.