LONDON — Revolution, Mac, Nyx, Elf, and Maybelline are the most discussed beauty brands on Reddit in the U.K., the online platform revealed in its first U.K. Year in Review report.

Meanwhile, CeraVe, The Ordinary, La Roche Posay, Paula’s Choice and INKEY List are the most discussed skin-care brands.

The most discussed beauty trends in 2020 are subscription beauty boxes, cruelty-free products, setting spray, BB Cream, and beauty blender.

The report also revealed that, due to mask-wearing, mentions of eye makeup increased 83 percent versus 2019.

In general, hot topics for Reddit U.K. users are working from home, ice cream, social distancing, cup of tea, and sausage rolls.

Brexit is the most discussed current event, as the nation is facing the situation of a no-deal Brexit. It is followed by COVID-19, Boris Johnson, Labour Party, and climate change, while social distancing, herd immunity, working from home, wearing masks and care homes are the five top threads under the coronavirusUK page.

The report also revealed what Brits been up to during the lockdown. Yorkshire pudding, roasts, sticky toffee pudding, chicken bhuna and homemade chips are the most liked recipes on the site, while “Doctor Who,” “Killing Eve,” “Black Mirror,” “Peaky Blinders,” and “Sherlock” are the most popular TV shows by community activity.

Owned by the Newhouse family’s Advance Publications, Reddit is a social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website. After the latest $300 million funding round led by China’s Tencent in 2019, the platform is valued at $3 billion.

