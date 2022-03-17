Revolve Releases First In-house Active Lifestyle Brand

Revolve is releasing its own fashion label with the launch of its first in-house active lifestyle brand.

The fashion e-commerce site announced on Thursday the debut of WellBeing + BeingWell, its new activewear brand. The brand is launching with a 40-piece collection of activewear styles described as chic and functional.

Styles from Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell collection. Courtesy of Revolve

Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell label is launching with two performance qualities, called LoungeWell and MoveWell. LoungeWell styles are made of a heather jersey material that’s said to be made for everyday leisure and low-impact workouts. MoveWell styles are made with a recycled interlock material that offers a medium support compression that’s suited for higher impact workouts.

Styles include sports bras, leggings, bike shorts, T-shirts and sweaters in a color palette of soft greens, pinks and blues.

WellBeing + BeingWell offers a size range of XXS to XL exclusively on Revolve’s website and at its Revolve Social Club in Los Angeles. Prices range from $58 to $128.

Styles from Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell collection. Courtesy of Revolve

The collection comes after Revolve unveiled its Social Club earlier this month in Los Angeles. The revolve Social Club is a two-story retail shop that offers many of the brands carried on Revolve’s website, such as Cult Gaia, Song of Style and House of Harlow 1960. The space also offers lounge areas, coffee and sweets.

