EXCLUSIVE: Revolve Festival Returns

Revolve Festival is back, WWD has learned exclusively.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the e-tailer’s two-day event returns to La Quinta, Calif. Produced in collaboration with The h.wood Group this year, the party will be held on April 16 and 17 from 1 to 8 p.m.

“Revolve Festival has always been our penultimate global cultural event and a showcase of everything our customers care about,” Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of Revolve Group, told WWD in a statement. “Where they go, we go, so it’s a place we always want to be.”

Now in its fifth year, typically hosted in a sprawling estate during the first weekend of Coachella festival, the bash features Instagrammable activations and big-name performers. Cardi B, Migos, SZA, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky have all held concerts, bringing out the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kaia Gerber, Brooklyn Beckham, Hailey Bieber, Orlando Bloom and the Jenners.

“The essence of Revolve Festival this year remains the same: It’s a celebration of life and living it to its fullest where we always marry the things we are most known for — fashion, lifestyle, music and, most importantly, fun,” Gerona continued. “Our partnership with The h.wood Group allows us to do even more at the intersection of fashion and entertainment, which we are always exploring. This is a time to come together again, and we cannot wait to deliver the best immersive experience for our community. With the luxury of being able to return to the desert, we are excited to deliver a new level of curated performances in partnership with The h.wood Group, next-level visually immersive experiences, and a diversified approach to our social media and marketing.”

This year’s acts will be revealed in early April, according to Revolve, which last collaborated with The h.wood Group — the hospitality group behind hot spots Delilah and The Nice Guy — for its “Homecoming Weekend” Super Bowl event in February (headlined by Justin Bieber and Drake).