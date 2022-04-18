Revolve Festival Returns With High Social Media Engagement, But With Hiccups

It wouldn’t be Coachella without the addition of Revolve Festival.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the online retailer’s two-day event returned to La Quinta, Calif. Produced in collaboration with The h.wood Group this year, the party took place on April 16 and 17.

In the past, the exclusive event has seen the likes of Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, SZA, Shay Mitchell and Victoria’s Secret models Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes and more attend, with performances by Saweetie, 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd and Tyga, among others.

This year was no different, with some of the biggest stars and influencers in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Timothée Chalamet, Sydney Sweeney, Halsey and more. Musicians like Jack Harlow and Willow Smith sang some of their top hits on stage, with Travis Scott pulling up for a surprise performance.

According to data from Traackr, an influencer marketing platform, the Revolve Festival accrued more than 5,000 posts from 700-plus influencers as of Monday morning, which resulted in more than 25 million engagements (in terms of likes, comments, shares and more) for the popular e-tailer.

On Instagram, there were 4,800-plus posts with more than 13 million engagements and nearly 21.5 million video views. Meanwhile, TikTok had 520 posts about the event, with nearly 12 million engagements and more than 90 million video views.

However, the post that garnered the most engagement happened to be one that captured the downside of the festival, which was the hectic means of transport to the event.

A short TikTok video by content creator Averie Danielle Bishop discussing the “chaos” of Revolve Festival has nearly 3 million views and more than 300,000 likes. The clip shows Bishop talking about how long festivalgoers had to wait to get onto the shuttle to get to the event and short videos of crowds standing in a parking lot. The only way to go to the invite-only event was with the shuttles provided by Revolve. Guests couldn’t arrive by any other means of transportation.

Bishop then confessed that she didn’t even get into the festival despite waiting two hours. She and her friend then discuss in the video how the logistics of the event were reminiscent of the notorious Fyre Festival from 2017, in which guests were stranded in the Bahamas without proper accommodations or food when they thought they were attending a luxurious and exclusive music festival hosted by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule.

“There was pushing, shoving, shouting, yanking people in front of the buses, people standing in between the buses, like, while they were moving,” Bishop said in her post. “Big yikes. Sorry, Revolve, but I hope you take into consideration everyone’s safety and security next year.”

Bishop did mention that waiting in the line had one upside: She got to meet New York City-based fashion influencer Kate Bartlett.

