Revolve Festival Returns, With Some Bumps, Meghan’s Games Day Outfits

BACK AGAIN: It wouldn’t be Coachella without the addition of Revolve Festival.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the online retailer’s two-day event returned to La Quinta, Calif. Produced in collaboration with The h.wood Group this year, the party took place on April 16 and 17.

In the past, the exclusive event has seen the likes of Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, SZA, Shay Mitchell and Victoria’s Secret models Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes and more attend, with performances by Saweetie, 2 Chainz, Rae Sremmurd and Tyga, among others.

This year was no different, with some of the biggest stars and influencers in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Timothée Chalamet, Sydney Sweeney, Halsey and more. Musicians like Jack Harlow and Willow Smith sang some of their top hits on stage, with Travis Scott pulling up for a surprise performance.

According to data from Traackr, an influencer marketing platform, the Revolve Festival accrued more than 5,000 posts from 700-plus influencers as of Monday morning, which resulted in more than 25 million engagements (in terms of likes, comments, shares and more) for the popular e-tailer.

On Instagram, there were 4,800-plus posts with more than 13 million engagements and nearly 21.5 million video views. Meanwhile, TikTok had 520 posts about the event, with nearly 12 million engagements and more than 90 million video views.

However, the post that garnered the most engagement happened to be one that captured the downside of the festival, which was the hectic means of transport to the event.

A short TikTok video by content creator Averie Danielle Bishop discussing the “chaos” of Revolve Festival has nearly 3 million views and more than 300,000 likes. The clip shows Bishop talking about how long festivalgoers had to wait to get onto the shuttle to get to the event and short videos of crowds standing in a parking lot. The only way to go to the invite-only event was with the shuttles provided by Revolve. Guests couldn’t arrive by any other means of transportation.

Bishop then confessed that she didn’t even get into the festival despite waiting two hours. She and her friend then discuss in the video how the logistics of the event were reminiscent of the notorious Fyre Festival from 2017, in which guests were stranded in the Bahamas without proper accommodations or food when they thought they were attending a luxurious and exclusive music festival hosted by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule.

“There was pushing, shoving, shouting, yanking people in front of the buses, people standing in between the buses, like, while they were moving,” Bishop said in her post. “Big yikes. Sorry, Revolve, but I hope you take into consideration everyone’s safety and security next year.”

Bishop did mention that waiting in the line had one upside: She got to meet New York City-based fashion influencer Kate Bartlett. — CONCHITA WIDJOJO

GAMES DAYS: Meghan Markle put her best foot forward at this year’s Invictus Games — particularly when it came to her outfits.

The Duchess of Sussex accompanied Prince Harry for the fifth annual international sporting event held at The Hague in the Netherlands, wearing the likes of Valentino, Celine, Khaite, Brandon Maxwell and more to attend events.

The opening ceremony kicked off on April 16, and the games will conclude on April 22. Though they were originally scheduled to be held in May 2020, the games were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then they were postponed again to the spring of 2022.

Markle started off strong, wearing an all-white power suit by Valentino at the welcome reception on Friday. She topped off the look with a white stud bag also by the Italian luxury fashion house and white pumps from Aquazzura to match.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands. AP

On Saturday, during the Land Rover challenge, the duchess and duke had a matching moment in black, with Markle wearing a chasseur jacket in black tweed and black bag by Celine over a plain white top, Moussy denim jeans and two-toned beige and black flats by Chanel. She wore sunglasses by Linda Farrow and styled her hair in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry wore a black polo with the Invictus Games logo and navy blue slacks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2020 Invictus Games in The Netherlands. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

During the opening ceremony later that evening, Markle dazzled in a black and white outfit by Khaite that featured a white ruched off-the-shoulder top and black flared trousers, with heels by Manolo Blahnik. She had her hair in an updo with two strands framing her face and wore earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Markle spoke on stage and thanked the Netherlands for hosting the games before going on to address solidarity with Ukraine and thanking the athletes for their efforts.

Meghan Markle at the 2020 Invictus Games opening ceremony in The Netherlands. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

“For each team, my husband and I both recognize it’s been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally, not least of which for the Ukraine team, whom we are all standing with,” she said. “One thing I know for sure is that every single moment it has taken to get here will be worth it, because it is here, at the Invictus Games, that we honor your years of active duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family and your community off the field.”

On Easter Sunday, Markle wore a white jacket by Brandon Maxwell over a pair of dark wash denim jeans and pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2020 Invictus Games in The Netherlands. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

Later that day, she wore a white floral long-sleeve minidress by Valentino, a brown handbag by Khaite and sunglasses also by the Italian label. — C.W.