EXCLUSIVE: Revolve Is Hosting a ‘Winterland’ L.A. Pop-up

Following an invite-only kickoff party, the event will be open to the public and to all ages.

The scene at the Revolve Festival.
The scene at the Revolve Festival during Coachella 2022. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Revolve is introducing “Winterland,” its newest pop-up.

A holiday-themed event, held in partnership with AT&T, it’s open to the public — all ages — from Dec. 9 to 11, noon to 9 p.m. But festivities will kick off on Dec. 8 with a private, invite-only party ready to welcome 1,000 guests inside the 20,000 square-foot space, located at 55 North La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Similar to the retailer’s previous events, which range from in-store activations to its big-budget Revolve Festival during Coachella, live experiences allow the company “to form even more meaningful connections with our community of customers, influencers and brands we offer, in person,” Raissa Gerona, Revolve’s chief brand officer, told WWD.

“It’s also important for us to activate during the holiday season to remind the consumer of the vast offering we have on the site including holiday dresses, outerwear, cozy wear, beauty, holiday gifts and so much more,” she continued.

A shopable event for its Gen Z and Millennial consumers, visitors can expect “holiday cottages full of the season’s best cozy wear, wreath making, cookie decorating and holiday caroling,” with AT&T hosting “a Hot (Cocoa) Spot,” cotton candy station and ferris wheel. Revolve stockings will be available with beauty goods benefiting Baby2Baby — the L.A. nonprofit providing essential needs to children living in poverty across the U.S.

“Whether they are sharing photos or videos of their favorite brands and styles, managing their dynamic e-commerce platforms, or giving expert advice in real time, one thing is key — having a secure, reliable connection is table stakes for these creative entrepreneurs,” Erin Scarborough, AT&T’s senior vice president of fiber broadband and marketing, said in a statement.

Past Revolve events have brought out the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Megan Fox, Lori Harvey, Angus Cloud and performers Post Malone, Cardi B and Offset, among others.

The company was founded in 2003 by chief executive officers Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas.

