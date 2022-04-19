Revolve Issues Statement Regarding Backlash Over Its Coachella Festival

Revolve has spoken out amid the backlash over its Revolve Festival.

After the e-tailer’s festival went viral on social media, particularly on TikTok, with guests complaining about having to wait hours for its shuttles to the exclusive event, Revolve has issued a statement regarding the criticism.

“In anticipation of the high level of interest in attending Revolve Festival this year, Revolve worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests to access the two-day invitation-only event,” a representative from the e-tailer said.

The scene at the Revolve Festival. Lexie Moreland/WWD

“With an event of this magnitude, city regulations mandate an off-site location for guest check-in and parking, as well as licensed shuttle transportation to and from the venue,” the statement read. “The off-site lot was set up with guest parking, as well as ride share drop-off and pickup access with added WiFi for car booking, restrooms, shade, water, medics and security.”

The backlash against Revolve Festival went viral this weekend after multiple influencers took to TikTok to share their experiences. A short TikTok video by content creator Averie Danielle Bishop, for one, discussed the “chaos” of the festival and how festivalgoers had to wait hours to get onto the shuttles to transport them to the event. The only way to go to the event was with the shuttles provided by Revolve — guests were not allowed to arrive by any other means of transportation.

“As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon, shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements, causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival,” the statement continued. “The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority.”

It continued, “We sincerely apologize to all the guests who were impacted. We always strive to provide a great experience and we promise to do better.”

In Bishop’s TikTok, she and her friend discuss how the logistics of the event were reminiscent of the notorious Fyre Festival from 2017, in which guests were stranded in the Bahamas without proper accommodations or food when they thought they were attending a luxurious and exclusive music festival hosted by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule.

The invite-only Revolve Festival was held on the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and produced in collaboration with The h.wood Group on April 16 and 17.

