Revolve, fresh off the buzz of a party this week celebrating its initial public offering, is getting back to business with the official opening of its store at the Palms Las Vegas.

The company originally revealed plans for the store and Revolve-branded suites at the hotel last fall.

The store celebrates its grand opening Friday and its 1,000 square feet of merchandise from brands such as company-owned labels Lovers + Friends, Tularosa and Grlfrnd. The company’s only other public-facing storefront is its Revolve Social Club on Melrose Avenue, although that door is focused mostly on private events and VIP experiences rather than serving as a full-time store for the public.

Raissa Gerona, Revolve chief brand officer, called the store a “long-term pop-up,” adding, “Palms is the perfect partner to bring the full Revolve experience to Vegas.”

“We’ve experimented with a lot of different types of physical retail experiences,” Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer Michael Mente told WWD at the time the company confirmed news of the Palms partnership. “Of course, the Social Club in L.A., and we’ve done pop-ups in a number of different places. We think that with the Palms, it’s the perfect partnership and perfect location for us because the clientele they are seeking to attract and develop and the clientele that the brand attracts are similar. That alignment on the same focus and the same consumer was a natural fit.”

The two suites, which became available in November, start at $3,000 a night mid-week and go up to as much as $5,000 a night on weekends. The spaces are aimed at bridal parties or group weekend getaways, with accommodations such as vanities that allow up to four people to get ready at the same time, a dressing room in the master bath and multiple sinks.

Kelley Nemiro, vice president of marketing and guest experience for Palms owner Station Casinos, said the suites have seen traction among bachelorette parties, girls weekend groups and influencers.

Revolve began trading on the Nasdaq last week, with its shares popping 89 percent to $34 in its first day as a public company. Its shares were roughly flat in midday trading Friday at $40.10 for a market value of $2.8 billion.