Revolve’s online search game just got a boost.

The retailer has been quietly using new technology that allows for visual search and is expanding its use of the tool this week. The technology, from software company Donde Search, initially went live in April for tops, pants and dresses. Based on that initial run, Revolve said it’s now broadening that search option to bags, swimwear and sleepwear this week.

Shoppers, with the new technology, can run a search for items based on pictures of particular styles. So, for example, a picture of an off-the-shoulder or V-neck top as opposed to having to type those actual terms in a search box.

The company said it saw conversion rates in tests in the range of 11 to 16 percent.

Revolve’s vice president of product development and web design Grace Hong said there’s consideration for use of the technology by other Revolve Group Inc. brands, which include luxury e-tailer Forward by Elyse Walker.

Revolve, which made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in June, had net sales of $498.7 million in 2018, with net income of $30.6 million.

This marks the first time Donde’s technology is being layered into Revolve’s web platform. The two had earlier worked together when some of Revolve’s product was sold through the Donde app.

Donde last year closed on a $6.5 million Series A round of funding and also disclosed its work with Forever 21 around that time to help the fast-fashion retailer with its own visual search. The go-live initially was only for Forever 21’s mobile app but that later expanded to the retailer’s web site after mobile notched a 20 percent gain in average purchase value in the first month of integrating Donde.

Read more about Revolve from WWD:

Revolve Settles In as HBC Exit Looms

Revolve Looks to Diversify Sales, Buckle Down on Gen Z

Revolve Scores $1.23 Billion IPO Valuation

WATCH: Influencer Camila Coelho Takes Us Through Her Fashion Line at Revolve