Revolve Brings Back Its Social Club, Now Open to the Public

With events back in full force in Los Angeles, Revolve is playing host again.

Following its Super Bowl bash, held in partnership with The h.wood Group, (and showing up for New York Fashion Week) the e-tailer has unveiled Revolve Social Club, a shopping experience now available to the public until April 24.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 8540 Melrose Avenue, the 9,500-square-foot, two-story space features a retail shop (with brands like Cult Gaia, Song of Style and House of Harlow 1960 for women and Pleasures, Palm Angels and John Elliott for men, as well as beauty goods by Charlotte Tilbury and Ouai), lounge areas, coffee by La Colombe and cakes by Lady M. Kim Kardashian, Angus Cloud, Sofia Richie and Winnie Harlow were among those who came out for the club’s opening party.

The concept, which Revolve operated with a series of events from 2016 to 2019, was previously closed to the public. The company — targeting Millennials and Gen Z — has also reimagined the “social club” to include panel discussions, though some will be private, kicking off with a talk for International Women’s Day. There will also be beauty master classes, with contests and giveaways announced on social media.

A look inside the Revolve Social Club. Courtesy/Zack Whitford

This comes after Revolve canceled its influencer-filled vacations and parties, like “Revolve Festival” during Coachella, due to the pandemic (where guests were known to don looks from the site — colorful, cut-off swimwear to glittery party dresses). But business has been doing well, and IRL Revolve events are back on, with more expected this year.

In 2021, the company made a profit of $99.8 million, up 76 percent from $56.8 million in 2020 and well ahead of the $35.7 million seen in 2019. Sales of $891.4 million rose 54 percent from $580.6 million in 2020 and exceeded the $601 total in 2019, as reported by WWD.

“Everything is on fire,” cofounder and co-chief executive officer Michael Mente told WWD. “We’ve been talking about reopening for a while. We’re finally really roaring now. A year removed from vaccines, it seems like the customer’s ready to go out.”