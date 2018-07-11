NEW TAKE: How to breathe fresh life into an already successful marketing program? Revolve’s got the answer to that one for its own strategy with its inaugural #Revolvesummer in Bermuda.

The company has launched its newest marketing program, which is meant to be along the lines of its #Revolvearoundtheworld program — which shuttles influencers to various places around the globe — and also replaces the annual #RevolveintheHamptons summer campaign. The Bermuda trip also comes on the heels of April’s raft of Revolve parties, hotel takeover and events surrounding the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, around which the retailer sees its largest lift in sales.

The e-commerce company is calling #Revolvesummer “a celebration of Revolve’s summer lifestyle on a larger scale in new, untapped destinations” — apparently, like the Bahamas. The program includes a partnership inked with the Bermuda Tourism Board and a partial takeover of the Rosewood Bermuda.

The cast of characters totals more than 75, including Romee Strijd, Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Sanders, Ashley Tisdale, Camila Coelho, Negin Mirsalehi, Aimee Song, Danielle Bernstein, Rocky Barnes, JonBoy, Draya Michelle, Marianna Hewitt and Shea Marie.

Guests will be treated to an agenda of brunches, pool and beach parties, outdoor movies, yacht trips and sightseeing in St. George — all with the goal of getting them to play up the activities on social media. That’s on top of events that will tie in brands partnered with or part of the Revolve portfolio, such as LPA and Adidas by Stella McCartney.

The Cerritos-based e-tailer’s announcement of its latest marketing endeavor was also tied with news that it planned to provide a new payment option to U.S. shoppers via Afterpay. The Australia-based payment firm allows for shoppers to make interest-free payments on purchases made through Revolve’s online store that range from $35 to $1,000, beginning Wednesday.