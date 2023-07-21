‘RHONY’ Star Jenna Lyons Has a Pointed Message for Visitors to Her Office

PARTING WORDS: So much for pleasantries. “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jenna Lyons doesn’t roll out a welcome mat for visitors to her office, but she does have a sharply worded banner.

The way the story goes is that when Oxford Pennant cofounder Dave Horesh met Lyons in her New York office, she told him, “I’m glad you’re here. See the elevator? I want a banner above it that says, ‘Get the F–k Out’.” Within a few weeks, she had that adornment, thanks to the Buffalo-based company that specializes in hand-stitched wool pennants. Online shoppers can buy the $250 item on Oxford Pennant’s e-commerce site.

At least, that’s how the company’s PR pitched it, complete with a photo of Lyons standing below her new banner. As the latest addition to “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Lyons may need some strong words to ward off some of her fellow reality stars in upcoming episodes of the Bravo series.

Although the bespectacled fashion insider is widely associated with her former role as J.Crew’s executive creative director, Lyons exited that post in 2017 and moved on to such other ventures as starting the natural line of false eyelashes Love Seen and working as an interior designer on “The Expert.”

Oxford Pennant was founded in 2013 by Horesh and Brett Mikoll, who met and bonded over the nostalgia of pennants during a business trip. Aware of how pennants have remained keepsakes for more than a century, the duo also recognized how cheap overseas production had turned them into “low-quality souvenirs.”

Initially, the founders were motivated to revive domestic production of pennants for beer money. After early days of handling distribution at night and on weekends, the founders have since established a Buffalo-based business that designs, manufactures and ships goods from one location. All of its pennants, flags and banners are U.S.-made.

Having worked with J.Crew in the past, Oxford Pennant has a history with Lyons’ alma mater, so to speak. In 2016, they started with a limited run of dorm-style pennants and three years later introduced a collaboration. Working with J.Crew’s design and product teams, Oxford Pennant created an Americana-inspired line that featured T-shirts with illustrations of bald eagles, strongmen and pin-up girls, co-branded camp flags and pennants.