Los Angeles-based label Rhude and streetwear and lifestyle brand Clot have teamed up on a collaboration launching May 29 at Juice, Clot’s fashion and lifestyle store.

The capsule, titled “Double Happiness,” merges Rhude’s California sensibility with Clot’s streetwear ethos. The eight-piece collection, ranging in price from $166 to $708, is composed of short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, a tracksuit and a hat featuring dual branding and designs like crosses, checker patterns and dragons with phrases like “Malibu, Hong Kong,” “seven blows of dragon” and the collection title.

Founded by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon in 2003, Clot has collaborated with companies such as Nike Inc., Jordan, Visvim, Fragment Design, Stüssy, Medicom Toy, and The Coca-Cola Co., among others. The founders also operate Juice stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Chengdu, L.A. and the brand’s home city, Hong Kong.

Rhude founder Rhuigi Villaseñor is also expanding his list of collaborators that includes Puma and Thierry Lasry. The brand participated in Nordstrom and Union’s Concept 005: Union & Company pop-up with Jordan, Fear of God, Marni, Reigning Champ, No Vacancy Inn and Cactus Plant Flea Market, among others.

“I love China. This collaboration was so important to me, to represent unity between both cultures and spread love,” said Villaseñor. “Being born in Southeast Asia, it’s important for me to be able to communicate with the people I feel so close and dear to. Having the support of Clot as partners is always amazing as they’re such great people to partner with.“

The Double Happiness collaboration will be available at Juice stores in Causeway Bay, Shanghai, L.A. and online.