LIVING INSPIRATION: Riccardo Tisci is set to work with one of his original design inspirations, Vivienne Westwood.

Burberry’s chief creative officer, who will unveil his first collection for Burberry in September, announced the Westwood collaboration on Instagram earlier today.

“Vivienne was one of the first designers who made me dream to become a designer,” Tisci wrote. “I am SO honored to announce a new Burberry collaboration with the original British Punk.”

The limited-edition collection will feature re-imagined signature styles from Burberry’s archive and it will launch in December 2018. Proceeds from the collaboration will support Cool Earth, a non-profit organization whose mission is to halt rainforest deforestation.

“When I first started at Burberry, I knew it would be the perfect opportunity to approach her to do something. She is a rebel, a punk and unrivalled in her unique representation of British style, which has inspired so many of us. I am so incredibly proud of what we will be creating together.”

Tisci succeeded Christopher Bailey as chief creative officer at Burberry in March. He previously held the role of creative director at Givenchy, from 2005 to 2017.

In May, Tisci gave a sneak peak on Instagram of his creative direction for the British heritage house with a curation of campaign images showing a male and female model embracing, dressed in trenches and other looks from the fall-winter 2018 collection.