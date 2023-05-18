Riccardo Tisci Signs with United Talent Agency

Riccardo Tisci has signed with United Talent Agency.

“UTA is thrilled to partner with Tisci as he continues to shape the creative industry with his unique vision and artistry,” notes the global talent agency, based in Beverly Hills, California.

The Italian fashion designer, known for his gothic creations, has had a career spanning more than two decades. He first made waves as creative director for French house Givenchy in 2005, designing for both women’s and men’s. He went on to succeed Christopher Bailey at Burberry in 2018; his tenure at the British brand lasted through September 2022, with Daniel Lee taking over the role.

Among his endeavors, Tisci has frequently collaborated with Nike. He’s designed sneakers for the American sportswear company throughout his career.

Everywhere he’s gone, Tisci has brought star power with him. He has collected a long list of celebrity fans through the years — Hollywood stars, athletes, artists and musicians, from Marina Abramović to Madonna.

In December, Tisci unveiled a design under his namesake label — a custom gown worn by Ghanaian-British actor-filmmaker Michaela Coel to the London premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” It marked the first time in 17 years that he had shown a design under the brand.

Tisci studied in Italy at the Design Istituto d’Arte Applicata in Cantù, then graduated from London’s Central Saint Martins in 1999.

Founded in 1991, UTA represents artists and professionals across the entertainment industry. The agency’s roster includes Chris Pratt, Timothée Chalamet, Kevin Hart, Bad Bunny and Lizzo.