BIG REVEAL: Riccardo Tisci pulled together a multi-generational, multicultural cast of models and photographers for his debut Burberry campaign, which channels the same quiet confidence and refinement of his spring 2019 collection for the British label.

His aim: To communicate the democratic nature of Burberry and create images confident enough to stand on their own.

“The thing that excites me the most about Burberry is how inclusive it is — it appeals to everyone no matter their age, their social standing, their race, their gender,” said Tisci. “So when I was thinking about my first campaign here, I knew I wanted to work with a collection of collaborators to help interpret the breadth of what this incredible heritage house represents to so many different people, from the millennial to the mature, to the British and to the international.”

Photographers both young and established worked with Tisci to create the campaign images. They included Nick Knight, Danko Steiner, Hugo Comte, Colin Dodgson, Peter Langer and Letty Schmiterlow, all of whom shot for the British label for the first time.

“They all have a very different energy, experience and point of view of the world, including British masters of photography and the next generation who have something new to say,” added the designer.

He took the same approach when it came to model casting, tapping familiar faces such as Natalia Vodianova and Stella Tennant; Victoria’s Secret superstar Irina Shayk and some newer names too, including Sora Choi and Rianne van Rompaey.

Knight’s images feature models in pleated midi skirts or tailoring, posing in a luxurious house filled with art and modernist furniture — perhaps a reflection of Burberry’s mission to compete in the upper end of the luxury arena.

Steiner’s images highlight some of the younger, more directional pieces in the collection against a bright red backdrop, while the TB logo bag appears throughout the campaign in all its variations.

The idea was for the images to showcase the brand’s diverse appeal when put together, Tisci said.

The campaign will break today on the brand’s social media channels, with fresh images by new photographers to be continuously released until April.