DOWN TO EARTH: While practically synonymous with towering Frankenstein boots in recent years, Rick Owens is also having an extended Cinderella moment with earthy sandals.
Birkenstock has extended its partnership with the Paris-based designer for a third season, characterizing it as more than a collaboration, “his voice being totally unique and more relevant than ever,” according to Birkenstock chief executive Oliver Reichert.
All the sandals are black as the designer’s poker-straight hair, and he’s added a “sprinkling of riveting on sandals that could have come from one of my favorite Fritz Lang movies.”
The collection is to debut Sept. 14 in a virtual showroom format, and arrive in stores in March 2021.
Owens added extended straps to the Arizona and Boston styles — also available in iridescent foiled leather — while the Rotterdam model got the rivets and other hardware. Nappa leather cover Birkenstock’s anatomically shaped footbed, usually the natural color of cork.