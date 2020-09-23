Rick Owens Men's Spring 2021 for Digital Fashion Week.

A film still from Rick Owens

LIDO SHUFFLE: Rick Owens, typically a high-energy highlight of Paris Fashion Week, is on the official calendar for a digital show on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

But he’ll be broadcasting from Italy, the rascal.

“We’re doing a bare-bones street show in my home away from home — Lido, Venezia — which is two hours away from my Italian factory,” Owens told WWD. “I wanted to do something homemade and home-based, but live and loud. It might be a moment of restraint, but it’s also a time to pull ourselves up to our very best.”

It is understood Owens plans to livestream the event, and might also have a few reviewers and photographers on hand to witness the spectacle.

During Paris Fashion Week for men’s last June, Owens posted a fly-on-the-wall video of himself and model Tyrone Susman doing fittings at his Paris studio, and the surveillance-like footage was raw, gripping and very on brand.

Owen’s fashions, typically tinged with dystopia and dark glamour, should certainly stand out in this verdant beach destination.

Paris Fashion Week Rick Owens
