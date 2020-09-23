LIDO SHUFFLE: Rick Owens, typically a high-energy highlight of Paris Fashion Week, is on the official calendar for a digital show on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

But he’ll be broadcasting from Italy, the rascal.

“We’re doing a bare-bones street show in my home away from home — Lido, Venezia — which is two hours away from my Italian factory,” Owens told WWD. “I wanted to do something homemade and home-based, but live and loud. It might be a moment of restraint, but it’s also a time to pull ourselves up to our very best.”

It is understood Owens plans to livestream the event, and might also have a few reviewers and photographers on hand to witness the spectacle.

During Paris Fashion Week for men’s last June, Owens posted a fly-on-the-wall video of himself and model Tyrone Susman doing fittings at his Paris studio, and the surveillance-like footage was raw, gripping and very on brand.

Owen’s fashions, typically tinged with dystopia and dark glamour, should certainly stand out in this verdant beach destination.