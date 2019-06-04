Rick Owens has been named Menswear Designer of the Year Award at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2019.

Owens has been a formidable force in the fashion world since launching his namesake label on Hollywood Boulevard in 1994, turning his gothic, grunge aesthetic into a global phenomenon. He then launched his men’s wear line in 2002 and moved his runway collections to Paris the following year. In 2005, Owens expanded his brand to include a furniture collection, which recently entered Germany.

This isn’t the designer’s first CFDA Fashion Award. In 2017, he received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2002 received the Emerging Talent Award. He has also previously received The Cooper-Hewitt Design Award and the Fashion Group International Rule Breaker Award.

In January, Owens revealed his second collaboration with Birkenstock, which infused the designer’s punk aesthetic into the footwear brand with the usage of black and silver foil, buckles and black cork. Last year, the designer’s retrospective, “Subhuman Inhuman Superhuman,” was on display at Barneys New York’s Madison Avenue flagship store. He also wrote the preface for a new book on couturier Charles James, titled “Charles James: The Couture Secrets of Shape.”

