For Coach’s newest campaign, showcasing its pre-fall 2021 collection, the brand tapped Hari Nef, Dree Hemingway and Rickey Thompson to star in a fantasy road-trip setting. Shot by Max Farago outside of Los Angeles, the images are meant to evoke all the freedom and fun that comes with an early summer road trip with friends, all dressed in modern American sportswear.

Thompson, who has worked with the brand since 2019, has been one to watch during lockdown as his social media videos grew in popularity. Playing with fashion and humor, Thompson says Coach is a perfect partner for him, having grown up seeing his mom and grandma carry Coach.

The campaign was “everything,” he says over the phone. “We shot in a big open field, the clothing was so amazing, the photography was pretty cool. The whole vibe was everything.”

While he hates driving — “I would rather fly” — he does love the road trip from L.A. to Palm Springs for Coachella every year.

“You’re in the car with your friends, jamming out to the artists that are going to be in the lineup, and it’s just so much fun,” he says. “We’re playing EDM to pop to rap or whatever, going through all different kinds of genres, sometimes throwbacks.”

Thompson, who both acts and models, steers toward relaxation when it comes to his personal style.

“My go-to would probably be anything that’s very sleek but also very relaxed. I love a baggy pant, a baggy jean — it’s just so comfortable and it’s such a great look on me,” he says. “And then a cute smaller top or whatever — very relaxed but also very hot at the same time.”

From the Coach shoot, he has his eye on a pair of ’60s-inspired shorts.

“I was like ‘can I take these?’ And they were like ‘not yet but we will send them.’ I love a cute little short,” he says. “I’ll probably wear them with a baggy T or a cute tight tank — give it ’60s summer style.”