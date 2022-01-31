Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child: A Look at Their Couple Style

One of the most stylish couples in fashion and entertainment are expecting their first child together.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City over the weekend where the singer-slash-beauty and fashion mogul debuted her baby bump as the couple walked hand-in-hand on the streets. The photograph was taken by famous street-style photograph Diggzy.

The couple have been linked romantically since December 2020, when multiple outlets reported that the two were going on dates, though the two musicians have been close friends for many years.

It was finally confirmed in May 2021 that the two were dating in an interview A$AP Rocky did with GQ, describing her as the “love of [his] life.”

The two have known each other for at least a decade now, since they collaborated on a song together in 2012 called “Cockiness (Love It).” The following year, A$AP joined Rihanna on her “Diamonds World Tour.”

In 2013, she was also featured as the rapper’s muse and love interest in his hit song “Fashion Killa,” in which the two walk around and explore New York City and its boutiques in stylish and over-the-top ensembles. Rihanna wears a floor-length, long-sleeve, zebra-striped, sequin dress by Tom Ford throughout the video, while A$AP wore Supreme and DKNY.

Rihanna is also famously mentioned in the song’s lyrics: “Her attitude Rihanna, she get it from her mama / She jiggy like Madonna, but she trippy like Nirvana.”

Since they started dating, the couple has had some of the most fashionable street-style moments to date, from appearances at the Met Gala, where she wore Balenciaga and he wore Eli Russell Linnetz, to simply sitting on a fire escape in New York City.

A$AP was also featured on the singer’s Fenty Skin campaign, with the two posing together for a photo that was uploaded on Instagram.

Here, WWD looks at some of the most stylish moments by the couple. Scroll on for more.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend The Fashion Awards 2019 at The Royal Albert Hall. Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Rihanna in Balenciaga and A$AP Rocky in ERL Lexie Moreland/WWD

