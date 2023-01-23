Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Create Super Bowl Line With Mitchell & Ness

Rihanna is continuing to drum up interest for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance with today’s drop of a special collection in partnership with Mitchell & Ness.

The entertainer and her partner A$AP Rocky have collaborated with the streetwear brand and the NFL on an officially licensed limited-edition of apparel that will be sold starting at noon EST Monday.

The capsule includes an assortment of oversize short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, hoodies, a coach’s jacket and other pieces featuring the image used in September to announce her halftime show performance. The items also include a quote from Rihanna, which reads: “If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided, I can’t emphasize that enough.”

Prices for the collection range from $45 to $135 and the line will be sold online at the Fanatics website, the NFL Shop and in select retailers.

The line is created in partnership with Mitchell & Ness and the NFL.

Mitchell & Ness was acquired in February 2022 by Fanatics and a strategic investment group including Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, the D’Amelio family and Lil Baby. An expansion of the ownership group was announced in October and now includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, CJ McCollum, Devin Booker, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Odell Beckham Jr., DeSean Jackson, Kevin Hart, Rich Paul, Rich Kleiman, Scooter Braun and Steve Stoute.

Earlier this month, Rihanna, who will be headlining the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, dropped a Savage x Fenty limited-edition 17-piece collection of football-themed hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jerseys, tops, hats, beanies, boxers and a bandana.

The Super Bowl will take place in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.