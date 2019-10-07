Rihanna has revealed her next project: a visual autobiography.

Announcing the news on her Instagram account on Monday, the musician and fashion and beauty mogul is releasing an autobiography, named “Rihanna,” that includes more than 1,050 images spanning Rihanna’s childhood in Barbados to her international tours and fashion and beauty businesses.

“Over five years in the making…” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy to share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!”

The 504-page book, published by Phaidon, includes many never-before-seen photos from Rihanna’s life, including her iconic fashion looks and intimate moments with family and friends.

Rihanna also teamed with the Haas Brothers, the artist duo that has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga and Louis Vuitton, to create three limited-edition book stands for the autobiography, including a steel sculpture designed to resemble Rihanna’s tattooed hands, a marble book stand and an 18-karat gold-plated tabletop book stand. The autobiography retails for $150 and the book stands plus the book range from $175 to $5,500. The book is available for pre-order to begin shipping on Oct. 10.

The announcement of her autobiography comes at a busy time for Rihanna. The singer just held her second annual Savage x Fenty lingerie fashion show during New York Fashion Week — which is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video — receiving much praise for the inclusive and diverse nature of the show. She also launched her luxury fashion label, Fenty, with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in May.

