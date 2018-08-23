It’s been a minute since New York Fashion Week had a jolt of a major celebrity fashion collection. Kanye West has taken his Yeezy collection off the show circuit and the last runway production for Rihanna’s Fenty Puma collection was a year ago.

But she’s back sans Puma.

Rihanna will stage an “immersive experience” for her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn. In that time slot, after the Marc Jacobs show at 6 p.m., Rihanna is effectively closing out New York Fashion Week. She launched Savage, done in partnership with El Segundo, Calif.-based TechStyle Fashion Group, in May with a series of pop-up shops/parties that kicked off at the Villain in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The collection she presents next month will be fall 2018 and will be immediately shoppable at Savagex.com, as well as a New York pop-up, followed by a Mall of America pop-up and two additional cities in the fall.