Rihanna Releases Unexpected Fenty Beauty ‘Ketchup or Makeup’ Lip Collection

The collection is a collaboration with streetwear label MSCHF.

Rihanna Releases Fenty Beauty Ketchup Line
Fenty Beauty and MSCHF's Ketchup or Makeup collection. Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s latest makeup collection is raising eyebrows among fans.

The music and fashion icon’s Fenty Beauty brand has teamed with fashion label MSCHF on a limited-edition collection inspired by packets of ketchup. The Fenty Beauty Instagram account first revealed the collection with an image of a model holding a packet of ketchup while applying lip gloss. The caption stated, “New drop with @mschf. Ketchup or makeup?”

The Fenty Beauty and MSCHF Ketchup or Makeup collection consists of a box of six ketchup packets that the customer needs to open to see if it is ketchup or lip gloss. Some packets contain ketchup, while others will contain a red, shimmery version of the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, which is one of the brand’s bestsellers. The collection retails for $25 for the six packets and is available on MSCHF’s website.

While the collection may be an odd one to come from Fenty Beauty, it’s in line with the kinds of drops MSCHF has become known for.

MSCHF is often embroiled in controversy with its drops, which frequently use other brand’s logos or styles without consent.

Last year, MSCHF was involved in a lawsuit with Nike after the fashion label collaborated with Lil Nas X on the “Satan Shoe,” which was a reimagined version of the Nike Air Max 97 style that incorporated biblical imagery and a drop of human blood in the sneaker’s sole air bubble.

Earlier this year, Vans sued MSCHF for the label’s “Wavy Baby” sneaker, which Vans said resembled its own sneaker styles. This January, MSCHF also illegally used the logos of eight brands such as Disney, Walmart, Subway, Coca-Cola and others for a fashion collection.

