Rihanna is expanding her beauty empire into fragrance.

After teasing the product on her Instagram on Wednesday, the singer and entrepreneur is debuting her Fenty Parfum fragrance on Monday as part of her Fenty Beauty brand. The genderless fragrance is “spicy and sweet all at once and is designed to be worn by all people, for all occasions,” according to the brand.

Rihanna was inspired by her upbringing in Barbados and her travels to France, New York and Los Angeles for the fragrance. She worked with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud to create the scent, which includes notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose, geranium and patchouli.

“That’s the thing I love the most: it’s an experience, it’s a memory, encapsulated into a fragrance,” Rihanna said in a statement. “One smell, you’ll never forget it.”

The fragrance’s amber bottle is also a reflection of Rihanna’s style, as it’s the singer’s favorite color. The bottle was designed to “fit perfectly in her hand” and to represent “a harmonious balance between femininity and masculinity.”

“I wanted a rich color that really represented all genders from across all walks of life,” Rihanna said. “Brown is my favorite color. Brown is who I am. Brown is where I came from. If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language of the bottle needs to marry that, so I wanted something brown, but transparent — so you could see the liquid and the fragrance you’re about to experience.”

This is Rihanna’s first fragrance under her Fenty Beauty brand. She previously released several successful fragrances under a celebrity licensing deal with Parlux Fragrances Inc. in the early 2010s.

This is also the latest venture Rihanna is embarking on with LVMH. She launched her Fenty Beauty brand with the luxury conglomerate in 2016 with one of the most diverse shade ranges of foundation on the market, which set a new standard of inclusivity and diversity within the beauty industry. She’s since expanded her cosmetics brand to other makeup categories and introduced a second brand, Fenty Skin, which debuted in July 2020.

While Rihanna has experienced success with her beauty empire, she hasn’t seen the same in the fashion world. The singer made history in 2019 when she teamed with LVMH to create her Fenty fashion label. This marked the first time a Black woman was at the head of a brand under the conglomerate and the first time LVMH launched a completely new brand since establishing Christian Lacroix in 1987.

Due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulty in finding its footing, WWD exclusively learned in February that Rihanna and LVMH were putting an indefinite pause on the Fenty fashion house, instead focusing on her booming beauty business.

Rihanna also runs her successful Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which received a $115 million Series B fundraising round led by L Catterton earlier this year. The brand is known for revolutionizing the lingerie fashion show, as Rihanna has cast a diverse range of models and celebrities to appear in the shows.

The Fenty Eau de Parfum fragrance will be available for $120 on the Fenty Beauty website starting Aug. 10.

