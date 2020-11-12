Fenty shoes

Fenty's second shoe collaboration with designer Amina Muaddi includes the Corset Pump.

Courtesy Photo

Rihanna is kicking off the holidays with some new shoes

The multihyphenated singer, songwriter, actress and fashion entrepreneur on Thursday dropped her second Fenty footwear collaboration with designer Amina Muaddi, titled “11-20.” The collection features four new styles: a pump, a squared-toed slingback and two types of sandals.  

Fenty shoes

The “Don’t Be Square Slingbacks” are now available at fenty.com.  Courtesy Photo

“I wanted to create footwear that represented the muse and the brand: strong, but refined and feminine,” said Muaddi, whose summer collection with Fenty was a sellout. 

The new styles, which range in price between $700 and $740, are available starting Thursday on fenty.com. The designs will later be available on Farfetch and levelshoes.com, starting Nov. 14, although many are already sold out on the Fenty web site. 

Fenty shoes

Fenty’s latest shoe drop comes with two types of sandals, including the “Caged In Sandals.”  Courtesy Photo

Meanwhile, Rihanna continues to add to her fashion portfolio. She made waves in 2017 when she launched Fenty Beauty, which offered foundation in 40 skin tones. A year later, she was praised for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand and its diverse array of models, size offerings and a fashion show that rivaled Victoria’s Secret’s extravaganza. (Rihanna’s brand has since extended to men’s basics.) Her next fashion venture was a partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which was formed in 2019. Rihanna added Fenty Skin to the collection last summer. She’s also had collaborations with Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Stance Socks, Puma and River Island.

Fenty Shoes

Fenty’s latest shoe drop includes the “Caged In Sandals.”  Courtesy Photo

designer Dior Fashion Fenty Fenty Beauty Holiday lingerie LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Manolo Blahnik Puma Rihanna shoes style Victoria's Secret
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus