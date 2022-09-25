×
Rihanna to Headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna tweeted a photo of her hand holding a football Sunday afternoon.

Rihanna
Rihanna Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Rihanna will perform at next year’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the NFL confirmed Sunday.

The news was revealed when both Rihanna and the NFL tweeted a photograph of the singer and performer holding a football Sunday afternoon. The NFL’s Tweet, said “Let’s Go _ @rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic, @NFLonFOX,” while Rihanna’s Tweet just showed her holding the NFL football.

The singer, who also has the Fenty Beauty makeup line in addition to Savage x Fenty lingerie line, joins such musical stars as Prince, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez, who have done Super Bowl halftime shows. Last year’s halftime performance featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminen, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

This year the halftime show will have Apple Music as the primary sponsor, replacing Pepsi. The 57th Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023.

Rihanna is both managed by Roc Nation and signed to its record label. Last February’s halftime show was the third one under Roc Nation’s guidance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Rihanna’s acceptance to perform is a change of heart for the singer, who was among the artists who declined invitations to perform in support of Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback, who accused the league of blackballing him because of his kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality toward Black people. He hasn’t found a new team since he became a free agent in March 2017.

Rihanna’s business endeavors have been heating up as well. Last month, Rihanna said Savage x Fenty would be getting into loungewear. She launched a selection of “elevated basics,” such as joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, onesies, slips, tank tops, shorts and leggings, along with a campaign demonstrating how consumers can “take these fits from the sofa to the streets.”

