Rihanna Taps Johnny Depp for ‘Savage x Fenty Volume 4’ Fashion Show Runway ‘Star’ Model Moment

“Savage x Fenty Volume 4” has a surprise guest. Johnny Depp has been confirmed to appear in a cameo for Savage x Fenty’s upcoming video project set to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday.

Depp will be featured in the show’s “star” moments, similar to an appearance Cindy Crawford made in “Savage x Fenty Volume 3” in 2021. The actor has reportedly filmed his cameo already and will be the first man to be a featured star modeling the brand’s men’s collections.

Depp has been slowly returning to the public eye following his defamation trial versus his ex-wife Amber Heard. In August, he virtually appeared as The Moon Man at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier this year, he was also cast as King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s film “Jeanne du Barry.” Depp is also set to return to directing with his artistic biopic “Modigliani” that he’s coproducing with Al Pacino.

Despite the controversy over his trial earlier this year, Depp’s ability to sell a designer fragrance didn’t take a hit. The actor continued as the face of Dior Sauvage and signed a multiyear contract this summer to continue as a brand ambassador and ad campaign star.

Sales of Dior Sauvage continued to soar in the face of the controversy, with the fragrance still clocking in as the bestselling fragrance of this past summer, according to The NPD Group. Depp has been the face of Dior Sauvage since 2015.

Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Volume 4″ show includes Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bella Poarch, and Cara Delevingne, and performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell. The video will stream worldwide, and the collection will be available to shop on the Amazon Fashion Store and Savage x Fenty’s website.