Rihanna Is Expecting Her First Child

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child.

It was revealed Monday morning that the fashion and music icon and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting a child, according to People. This is the couple’s first child and they have reportedly been together for a few years.

The couple revealed the news in a photo shoot taken in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, A$AP Rocky’s hometown, where Rihanna wears a bright pink jacket unbuttoned to show her growing stomach. She paired the look with light wash jeans and jewel accessories. The rapper is seen wearing a denim jacket over a white sweater paired with leather trousers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly been dating since 2020 after years of being close friends. The two have also worked together, with the Fenty Beauty mogul tapping the rapper for a Fenty Skin campaign in 2020.

The couple has made several red carpet appearances, including at the 2019 Fashion Awards where Rihanna’s now-defunct Fenty fashion label won in the Urban Luxe category. They also made a standout appearance at the 2021 Met Gala in September when the couple arrived fashionably late with Rihanna wearing an oversize, black Balenciaga coat with a matching jewel-embellished hat, and A$AP Rocky in a multicolored quilted throw by ERL over a black suit.

The couple has not yet revealed when their baby is due.

READ MORE HERE:

How Rihanna Built Her Fashion and Beauty Empire

Why Rihanna Paused Her Fenty Fashion Label

Cindy Crawford, Normani, Erykah Badu and More Stars Model in Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Rihanna Debuts Fenty Eau de Parfum