THE HONOR IS ALL OURS, REALLY: Four months after Rihanna won her first fashion award for her Fenty label, she has been given a second from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Although Janet Jackson presented the multitalented musician with the British Fashion Council’s prize in London in December, a presenter was not needed for this month’s one.

The nine-time Grammy winner didn’t have to pick up her Compassion in Fashion award. PETA shipped it to her, primarily for the capsule collection of faux leather items that Fenty debuted recently. Apparently, the animal rights group approved of the corset dress, skirt, button-down shirts and other options. Rihanna has not acknowledged PETA’s request for her to go fur-free, a PETA spokeswoman said Thursday.

Everyone is a fashion critic — at least on social media — and Rihanna heard from some of the fur-hating ones after she wore a fur coat to the Dior cruise collection show in Los Angeles in May 2017. PETA took advantage of the situation shortly after the event and shipped four faux-fur options from the animal-friendly brand Unreal Fur to the musician. But the freebies also delivered some free advice, namely in a letter from PETA, asking her to retire her fur and to donate them to the nonprofit.

Earlier this week, Chantel Jeffries, an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line, modeled a few of the items from the collection on Instagram. Like millions of others around the world, she was home due to the coronavirus pandemic.