Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress

The singer will release a highly anticipated new song for the film's soundtrack.

Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The top of the skirt had a wrap-around layered effect and a small train. Rihanna coordinated with matching pointed mule sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a pair of beige opera gloves. For jewelry, Rihanna accented her ears with the Reza Ruban wraparound bejeweled earrings that fit like an ear cuff.

Rihanna worked with stylist Jahleel Weaver.

The singer gave birth last May to a son she had with rapper and entrepreneur A$AP Rocky, who joined her on the red carpet in a coordinating gray outfit with a black T-shirt underneath.

Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Rihanna looked to products from her Fenty Beauty brand for makeup, and went for a subtle evening-ready look with a slightly glossy lip, mascara and shimmering silver eye shadow to complement the sequin dress. For hair, she went for an intentionally wavy look parted to one side.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to the successful 2018 Marvel Studios film “Black Panther.” The sequel stars returning cast members Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira, alongside newcomers Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne. The film debuts in theaters on Nov. 11.

