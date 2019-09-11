Rihanna can surely draw out a crowd.

The fashion and beauty mogul and singer hosted her second annual Savage x Fenty lingerie show at the Barclays Center Tuesday night bringing together a host of her celebrity friends, including models Cara Delevingne, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser, among others.

As photos and videos were prohibited in the fashion show venue, celebrities took to the red carpet to get their pictures taken before the spectacular runway show, which included performances by the likes of Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled and A$AP Ferg, among others.

Many celebrities attended the show dressed in the Savage x Fenty brand and Rihanna’s Fenty fashion label, including Halsey in a plum-colored silk wrapped jacket and matching shorts, Vanessa Hudgens in a black lace bodysuit and silk black pants and model Slick Woods — who went into labor following last year’s show — in a neon green sheer bodysuit.

