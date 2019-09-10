If anyone knows how to put on a show, it’s Rihanna.

The fashion and beauty mogul and singer is gearing up to host her second annual Savage x Fenty lingerie collection on Tuesday with a 40-minute show that includes some of today’s buzziest musicians and models, making it the most highly anticipated event of New York Fashion Week.

From who is performing and how to watch to the no cell phone rule, here is everything you need to know about Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fall 2019 lingerie fashion show.

When and where is Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show?

The Savage x Fenty lingerie fashion show will be held tonight at 9:30 sharp at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn.

The fashion show is invitation only, but Rihanna is teaming with Amazon Prime to exclusively stream the show beginning Sept. 20 in more than 200 countries. The Amazon Prime stream will also give a behind-the-scenes look at how the show comes together. The collection will also be available for purchase on Amazon.

Who will be performing at the Savage X Fenty show?

Rihanna took to her Instagram to announce a host of musicians that will be performing at the fashion show, including the likes of Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Tierra Whack and more.

Who will be modeling the collection?

The show will also include special appearances by 21 Savage, Alek Wek, Aquaria, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, Laverne Cox, Normani, Paloma Elsesser and Christian Combs, among others, who will be modeling looks from the Savage X Fenty fall 2019 collection.

What will the Savage x Fenty show look like?

While details on the show are still scant, the brand has announced some restrictions for this year’s show. Photographers and videographers will not be permitted inside the venue, but some photography will be allowed on the red carpet.

Showgoers are also not permitted to use their cell phones during the show. They will have to place their phones in a locked case, which they can hold onto during the show. After the show ends, the brand will release three images to the media with the full collection slated to be revealed through Amazon Prime’s stream.

What can be expected at the Savage x Fenty show?

With Rihanna, expect the unexpected. If the show is anything like last year’s it is sure to be one memorable night.

At the first Savage x Fenty fashion show last year, a diverse group of models were seen sporting the collection’s sheer bodysuits, harnesses and lace lingerie, to name a few styles, among a botanical garden backdrop. An unexpected highlight of the show came from pregnant model Slick Woods — dressed in a body harness with pasties — who went into labor immediately after walking the runway.

