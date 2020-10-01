Rihanna has teamed with Amazon again to host her Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 lingerie fashion show, tapping a lengthy list of celebrities to model her latest intimates collection.

The multihyphenate-turned-mogul’s show, the second she’s done with Amazon and her third overall, was arguably her most impressive feat to date, given the large-scale production with a sizable group of dancers, performers and celebrities that came together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna’s second lingerie fashion show, which debuts on Amazon Prime on Oct. 2, saw several familiar faces return to the Savage X Fenty runway, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Normani and Paloma Elsesser as well as newer faces like Paris Hilton, Willow Smith and “RHOBH” star Erika Jayne, who helped Rihanna again put on an inclusive and empowering lingerie fashion show.

Here, WWD looks at some of the standout celebrity appearances in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. Read on for more and click through the above gallery for red carpet photos.

Parris Goebel

The New Zealand-based choreographer and model opened the show dancing along to a voiceover defining a “savage” while modeling a black lingerie set with an illustrated mesh top and fishnet tights.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne returned to the Savage X Fenty runway wearing a black bra and thong set featuring Rihanna’s own handwriting and illustrations.

Rosalía

Rosalía took the stage for the show’s first performance, wearing a black lace lingerie set, bike shorts and a robe paired with chunky silver jewelry. The singer performed her songs “Relación” and “TKN.”

Indya Moore

“Pose” cast member Indya Moore joined a group of dancers while modeling a lace lingerie set.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid (center) made her third appearance for Savage X Fenty modeling a black lingerie set paired with long leather gloves and a thin silver chain belt.

Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean took the stage to model the brand’s smoking jacket and satin pants as part of its new men’s wear collection.

Normani

After performing an impressive dance routine at last year’s Savage X Fenty show, Normani returned in a bridal-inspired lingerie look complete with a veil.

Lizzo

Lizzo joined Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 show dressed in a cobalt blue lingerie set and matching fishnet tights.

Bad Bunny

Latin singer Bad Bunny took the stage to perform one of his newest songs, “Yo Perreo Sola.”

Paloma Elsesser

The model returned to Savage X Fenty in the show’s Garden of Eden-themed set dressed in a floral, lilac-colored lingerie set while holding a floral-adorned boa.

Laura Harrier

Actress Laura Harrier also joined the Garden of Eden set, modeling a matching floral-embellished bra and underwear set.

Nazanin Mandi

Savage X Fenty’s latest brand ambassador, model and actress Nazanin Mandi, joined the show modeling an emerald jewel-embellished harness with matching pasties.

Miguel

Miguel took to the Garden of Eden set to perform two of his hit songs, “Adorn” and “Waves.”

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton joined several celebrities during the show’s closing number — which was held in a makeshift neon-green factory — dressed in a bright pink lingerie set.

Willow Smith

Singer Willow Smith was seen modeling a black lingerie set with a satin jacket.

Gigi Goode

Drag queen Gigi Goode, who placed second in the 12th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” walked down a makeshift runway among dancers while dressed in a blue, leopard-print set.

Rico Nasty

The rapper then took to the stage, modeling a blue lace bra and boxer briefs.

Irina Shayk

Model Irina Shayk appeared for the second time in the dance sequence, walking on a neon-green table while modeling a black lace bra, sequined shorts and a robe.

Erika Jayne

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and singer, Erika Jayne took to the makeshift runway dressed in pasties, a smoking jacket and matching bottoms.

Christian Combs

Rapper Christian Combs, who worked with Rihanna on the brand’s men’s wear collection, joined performers dressed in the brand’s collection, which he complemented with a necklace that read “Sean John,” an homage to his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

