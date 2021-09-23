×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Cindy Crawford, Normani, Erykah Badu and More Stars Model in Savage x Fenty Show

Rihanna tapped a lengthy and diverse list of talent to model in her third lingerie fashion show presented by Amazon Prime Video.

Gallery Icon View ALL 22 Photos

Rihanna has delivered another star-studded lingerie fashion show.

The music icon-turned-entrepreneur is presenting her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 on Friday on Amazon Prime Video, which features many famous figures like Cindy Crawford, Normani, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Jeremy Pope, Vanessa Hudgens, Ricky Martin and Emily Ratajkowski, among others, who modeled pieces from the lingerie brand’s new collection.

While she did not perform, Rihanna herself appeared in the lingerie fashion show — which was staged at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles — modeling a pink snakeskin bodysuit while dancing alongside her backup dancers to “What’s It Gonna Be?” by Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson.

Here, WWD breaks down some of the standout celebrity appearances in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Read on for more and click through the above gallery to see red carpet photos.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

Supermodel Cindy Crawford opened up the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3, walking up a spiral staircase wearing a teal blue maxidress. She strikes a pose at the top of the stairs before heading into an elevator.

Bia

Bia attends Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere. Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Rapper Bia put on one of the many memorable musical performances during the lingerie fashion show. She took to the hotel dressed in a neon yellow lingerie set to perform her hit song “Whole Lotta Money.”

Normani

Normani performing at the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

Normani followed up Bia with her own show-stopping performance of her hit song “Wild Side,” where she wore a jeweled yellow snakeskin jumpsuit and sang among a group of male dancers dressed in matching Savage x Fenty boxers and black trousers. Normani appeared in Rihanna’s last lingerie fashion show dressed in a bridal-inspired lingerie look.

Lola León

Lola León models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

After signing with CAA earlier this year, Lola León returned to the runway for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. León, who is Madonna’s daughter, modeled a latex bra and multicolored thong accessorized with thigh-high boots and chain jewelry.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

The next clip of the Savage x Fenty show went to model Emily Ratajkowski sitting in the backseat of a car driving through Los Angeles. Ratajkowski was dressed in a fuchsia-colored robe with a matching bra and underwear. She later joined a group of other models and walked down the runway.

Nyjah Huston

Nyjah Huston models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston appeared skateboarding behind Ratajkowski’s car. Huston matched the model in fuchsia-colored boxers and later joined a group of models on the runway.

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

TikTok star-turned-musician, Bella Poarch made a surprise appearance during the Savage x Fenty show, modeling a black cutout jumpsuit with silver chain jewelry and her signature pigtail hairstyle.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin performs during the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

Singer Ricky Martin later joined the runway for another performance, singing his new song, “Qué Rico Fuera.” Martin was dressed in a black Savage x Fenty robe over an all-black outfit.

Vanessa Hudgens

Mena Massoud and Vanessa Hudgens model in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens made her runway debut at the Savage x Fenty show, wearing a white, lace sheer skirt and matching bra.

Soo Joo Park

Soo Joo Park models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

Korean American model Soo Joo Park also took the runway at the Savage x Fenty show wearing a snakeskin lingerie set.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Disney Channel actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter made her runway debut during the lingerie fashion show wearing a Savage x Fenty snakeskin and lace body suit.

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3.  Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Musician Erykah Badu also took the Savage x Fenty runway, wearing a snakeskin and lace robe paired with gold jewelry and her signature oversize hat.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope attends Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere. Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

“Hollywood” actor Jeremy Pope joined a group of male dancers during the show for a sequence, matching them in red trousers.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

Fresh off her New York Fashion Week return, Gigi Hadid also returned to the Savage x Fenty runway in a scene where her image was mirrored three times before walking the runway. Hadid was seen wearing a blue metallic robe with matching bottoms.

Precious Lee

Precious Lee models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

Precious Lee later joined Hadid on the runway, wearing a metallic blue bra and skirt as she walked through a group of dancers dressed in blue fishnet bodysuits designed with a star motif.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan models in the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty/Instagram

Australian musician Troye Sivan was another that made his runway debut during the show, walking in silver metallic boxer shorts among models wearing purple printed boxers.

Leiomy

Ballroom dancer Leiomy put on one of the most memorable performances of the Savage x Fenty show, voguing down the runway dressed in a pleated silver top and matching skirt.

