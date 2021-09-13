Everything to Know About Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Rihanna is bringing back her iconic lingerie fashion show.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur revealed on Aug. 26 that she is again teaming with Amazon Prime Video for her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3, her third lingerie fashion show presented with the company.

“Now in its third consecutive year, the highly anticipated fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and redefine sexy,” read a statement from Amazon Prime Video regarding the upcoming fashion show.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about Rihanna’s third Savage x Fenty lingerie fashion show. Read on for more.

When is the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3?

The third Savage x Fenty lingerie fashion show will be available to stream on Sept. 24 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Is the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 in-person?

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 will not be a live show. It will be prerecorded and streamed via Amazon Prime Video.

Which celebrities are participating in the Savage x Fenty lingerie show?

Rihanna revealed a long list of stars who will participate in the upcoming fashion show on Sept. 13. The list of performers includes Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah.

She has also tapped many famous figures to model the looks, including Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens and others.

Is there a trailer for the lingerie fashion show?

Rihanna released a teaser trailer for the upcoming show on Sept. 13. Watch it here:

Will Rihanna perform during the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3?

Rihanna has not confirmed if she will perform during the lingerie fashion show, but she will participate in modeling pieces from her upcoming collection.

What will the Savage x Fenty lingerie fashion show entail?

Like the brand’s previous lingerie fashion shows, there will be musical performances and dance sequences. According to the brand, the show will “combine fashion, dance, music and iconic architecture, highlighting the newest assortment of Savage x Fenty styles through subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting and filming techniques.”

What will the new Savage x Fenty collection look like?

According to the brand, the collection will feature “strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everybody.”

Following the show, the collection will be available to purchase through the Amazon Fashion Store and the Savage x Fenty website.

How can I watch the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3?

The Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries starting on Sept. 24.

READ MORE HERE:

Why Rihanna Paused Her Fenty Fashion Label

How Rihanna Built Her Fashion and Beauty Empire

A Look Back at the Celebrities That Modeled in Rihanna’s Second Lingerie Fashion Show