Rihanna Readies the Runway for ‘Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4’ on Prime Video

The singer's video project for her new Savage x Fenty collection is set to debut in November.

rihanna Fashion Awards 2019
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: In this image released on September 22, Gigi Hadid attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Celebrity Photos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: In this image released on September 22, Emily Ratajkowski attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: In this image released on September 22, Ricky Martin attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)
Rihanna will return to Amazon’s Prime Video for “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4” on Nov. 9.

The show will feature new styles from her Savage x Fenty brand and be exclusive to the streaming network.

This marks the fourth consecutive year for the fashion experience, which is known for showcasing an inclusive cast of dancers, models, actors and musicians who either walk the runway or perform.

The Emmy Award-winning Vol. 3 show last year featured big names, including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Alek Wek, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox, Big Sean, Migos, Normani and Halsey.

Rihanna has already teased Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 modeling the brand’s lingerie, including a thong and lace-up corset.

“Savage x Fenty Vol. 4” is expected to include another lineup of top models and celebrities, and will feature new choreography to add to the visual and entertainment aspects that made Vol. 3 a success.

The Savage x Fenty collection will also be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and on Savagex.com.

The brand described the upcoming collection as featuring disparate textures, unexpected detailing and unconventional proportions. Bra sizes will range from 30 to 46 in bands and A to H in cups. Underwear, sleepwear and loungewear will range in size from XS to XXXXL.

Rihanna will once again serve as executive producer and creative director.

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

