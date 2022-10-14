Rihanna Readies the Runway for ‘Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4’ on Prime Video

Rihanna will return to Amazon’s Prime Video for “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4” on Nov. 9.

The show will feature new styles from her Savage x Fenty brand and be exclusive to the streaming network.

This marks the fourth consecutive year for the fashion experience, which is known for showcasing an inclusive cast of dancers, models, actors and musicians who either walk the runway or perform.

The Emmy Award-winning Vol. 3 show last year featured big names, including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Alek Wek, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox, Big Sean, Migos, Normani and Halsey.

Rihanna has already teased Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 modeling the brand’s lingerie, including a thong and lace-up corset.

“Savage x Fenty Vol. 4” is expected to include another lineup of top models and celebrities, and will feature new choreography to add to the visual and entertainment aspects that made Vol. 3 a success.

The Savage x Fenty collection will also be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and on Savagex.com.

The brand described the upcoming collection as featuring disparate textures, unexpected detailing and unconventional proportions. Bra sizes will range from 30 to 46 in bands and A to H in cups. Underwear, sleepwear and loungewear will range in size from XS to XXXXL.

Rihanna will once again serve as executive producer and creative director.